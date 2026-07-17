El Niño is much more than just a climate phenomenon. The warming of the Pacific Ocean is altering precipitation patterns and temperatures worldwide—with consequences for crops, energy supplies, supply chains, property and casualty insurance, and prices. Here is an overview of the most significant impacts.

COFFEE: Droughts in major growing regions such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and parts of Brazil could reduce harvests. However, the impact varies by region. The investment bank Goldman Sachs points out that, historically, global coffee production has declined only slightly (-0.9 percent) during strong El Niño events. During the strong El Niño of 1997–98, however, the world market price for Arabica coffee rose at times by more than 150 percent.

CHOCOLATE: West Africa produces about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa. Extreme weather conditions can further strain harvests. After two years of El Niño, the price of cocoa jumped in 2024 from about 2,500 to 12,000 U.S. dollars per metric ton. Goldman Sachs ranks cocoa among the world’s most vulnerable agricultural commodities and considers Swiss chocolate manufacturers Barry Callebaut and Lindt to be particularly exposed due to their high dependence on cocoa. Barry Callebaut itself, however, does not expect a repeat of the extreme market disruptions of 2023–24 and points to high inventory levels and an improved supply situation.

RICE: In Southeast Asia, El Niño can trigger droughts. If the rice harvest is smaller, prices rise. During previous El Niño episodes, some countries restricted their exports to ensure domestic supply. Goldman Sachs points out, however, that global rice production has historically been relatively insensitive to strong El Niño events.

SUGAR: India and Thailand are among the leading sugar producers. If rainfall is scarce, yields decline. According to the private bank J. Safra Sarasin, sugar production in those countries fell by 20 to 30 percent during previous El Niño events. At the same time, high oil prices are driving more sugarcane into ethanol production, which could further tighten supply. Goldman Sachs also points out that sugar prices have historically tended to rise during strong El Niño phases.

VEGETABLE OILS: Indonesia and Malaysia dominate palm oil production. Drought can affect harvests. During the strong El Niño of 2015, palm oil prices rose by more than 20 percent within a year. Experts expect palm oil prices to rise again, even though year-round harvesting can partially offset production fluctuations. Since palm oil is found in numerous foods and consumer goods, the effects could be felt all the way to the supermarket shelves.

BEER: According to Goldman Sachs, barley is among the agricultural commodities whose production has historically declined the most during severe El Niño events. This could increase raw material costs for breweries. Analysts expect that many breweries will pass on at least some of these higher costs through price increases.

FISH: Off the coast of Peru, El Niño suppresses the upwelling of nutrient-rich water. As a result, fish stocks—especially anchovies—are declining sharply. During the extreme event of 1997–98, catches plummeted and fishmeal prices rose significantly.

MEAT, EGGS, MILK: When prices for corn, soybeans, or fishmeal rise, the cost of livestock farming increases. According to J. Safra Sarasin, feed accounts for more than 60 percent of production costs. Higher costs are likely to affect meat, milk, and egg prices as well, albeit with a delay of several months.

ELECTRICITY: In countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, a lack of rainfall can reduce hydroelectric power generation. Utilities must then rely on more expensive power plants. This can drive up electricity prices and further fuel inflation.

SUPPLY CHAINS: Extreme drought can lower water levels in rivers and canals. During the 2023–24 drought, the number of daily transits through the Panama Canal was temporarily reduced from 36 to 24 ships. Although the Canal Authority believes it is better prepared for 2026, it is closely monitoring the situation.

INSURANCE: El Niño increases the risk of weather-related natural disasters such as floods, storms, or wildfires. As a result, losses for insurers and reinsurers tend to rise. The severe El Niño event of 1997–98 caused an estimated $100 billion in losses worldwide. If such events become more frequent, insurance premiums may rise and reinsurance coverage may become more expensive.

INFLATION: David Rees, chief economist at asset manager Schroders, believes it is possible that global food prices could nearly double within a year in the event of a very strong El Niño. Goldman Sachs cites calculations showing that a strong El Niño could increase global wholesale food prices by just under 10 percent after a certain time lag.

COSTS: El Niño can be costly. The reinsurer Swiss Re estimated the economic damage caused by the particularly severe El Niño of 1997–98 at approximately 5.7 trillion U.S. dollars. 2026 could also be a special year. According to asset manager Wisdomtree, what sets this year apart from others is the context in which the weather phenomenon is occurring: geopolitical turmoil leading to higher prices for fuel and fertilizer, as well as demand for biofuels that is increasingly competing with the food industry for the same raw materials. Goldman Sachs expects the greatest impacts on crops and commodity markets to become apparent only in 2027, as the current El Niño event will not intensify until the second half of 2026.