The beginnings of the Zurich paper mill on the Sihl - on the Limmat The colored Murer plan by Jos Murer from 1576: The Papierwerd on the Untere Mühlesteg can be seen on the left Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Between 1463 and 1470, Heinrich Walchwiler from an extinct burgher family from Zug acquired the "Hof, Mühle, Pulverstampfe und Sägmühle" on the Werd, which was converted into a paper mill. Pictured: the Papierwerd in the 16th century. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The mills were owned by the Selnau monastery, which was dissolved in 1525. The Zurich government took over. Pictured: The Papierwerd on the miller's plan from 1793. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Advertisement for the mechanical paper mill on the Sihl with the railroad station bridge from 1856: "Led by the Bodmers, von Schulthess and Schwarzenbachs, several of Zurich's most respected families entered the growing paper business [around 1700], which prospered to everyone's complete satisfaction for a long time," is how "Bilanz" describes the history. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Papierwerd in 1860; from 1835 onwards, production increasingly took place at the new Giesshübel mill in Wiedikon. In 1865, the paper mill handed over Papierwerd to the city. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1880: The era of paper production at Papierwerd ends eight years after this photo was taken. The station bridge now connects Central and Hauptbahnhof. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1892: Josef Weber founds Zurich's first department store on Papierwerd, initially called Bazar ohne Gleichen and later Globus. A picture from 1930. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The station bridge in 1927: to the left of the Globus, there are still several businesses in the Limmat... Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich ... have disappeared in this photo from 1950. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1952: The construction site of the Globus temporary building and the underpass on Bahnhofquai. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The new Globus Provisorium in 1962. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The beginnings of the Zurich paper mill on the Sihl - on the Limmat The colored Murer plan by Jos Murer from 1576: The Papierwerd on the Untere Mühlesteg can be seen on the left Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Between 1463 and 1470, Heinrich Walchwiler from an extinct burgher family from Zug acquired the "Hof, Mühle, Pulverstampfe und Sägmühle" on the Werd, which was converted into a paper mill. Pictured: the Papierwerd in the 16th century. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The mills were owned by the Selnau monastery, which was dissolved in 1525. The Zurich government took over. Pictured: The Papierwerd on the miller's plan from 1793. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Advertisement for the mechanical paper mill on the Sihl with the railroad station bridge from 1856: "Led by the Bodmers, von Schulthess and Schwarzenbachs, several of Zurich's most respected families entered the growing paper business [around 1700], which prospered to everyone's complete satisfaction for a long time," is how "Bilanz" describes the history. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Papierwerd in 1860; from 1835 onwards, production increasingly took place at the new Giesshübel mill in Wiedikon. In 1865, the paper mill handed over Papierwerd to the city. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1880: The era of paper production at Papierwerd ends eight years after this photo was taken. The station bridge now connects Central and Hauptbahnhof. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1892: Josef Weber founds Zurich's first department store on Papierwerd, initially called Bazar ohne Gleichen and later Globus. A picture from 1930. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The station bridge in 1927: to the left of the Globus, there are still several businesses in the Limmat... Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich ... have disappeared in this photo from 1950. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 1952: The construction site of the Globus temporary building and the underpass on Bahnhofquai. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The new Globus Provisorium in 1962. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich

Today, only small industrial monuments remain as reminders of Zurich's once huge paper production, which would have celebrated its 555th anniversary next year. In the first of two parts, we jump from the end to the beginning of the city's oldest company.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In two parts, blue News sheds light on the history of Zurich's paper production, which would have celebrated its 555th anniversary next year.

The first part deals with the demolition of the last remnants of the paper mill in the area that is now Greencity. It also looks at the beginnings of the company on Werdinsel.

The second part focuses on the success of the mills in the 19th and 20th centuries and tells a personal story. Show more

"We got together in January 2014," says photographer Mario Hotz, referring to his project partner Ronny Stocker. "The conversation turned to this paper mill on the Sihl, which is to be demolished."

We are talking about the former Sihlpapier site in Manegg in the south of Zurich, now known as Greencity. Ten years earlier, another paper mill site further up the river was leveled: The Sihlcity shopping center is now located there. "There are still a few buildings there that have been converted, as well as the chimney," says Hotz.

The end of the Giesshübel factory: the large Sihlcity construction site with the striking listed chimney in June 2004. KEYSTONE

"We said that Sihlpapier was an important industrial monument," recalls the photographer. "The oldest company in Zurich. And that has simply disappeared and gone." He accompanied the demolition, which lasted from 2013 to 2015, with his camera. "I was also fascinated by the morbidity, the abandonment."

"The 555 years next year, that's quite something"

Hotz explains: "My personal relationship only developed during the photography process. We talked about it and then I took a look at it. Looked at it photographically. And that was in January and February 2014."

Paper mill on the Sihl: the Manegg plant - today's Greencity - in September 1991. KEYSTONE

"I was impressed by the precision and care with which the demolition company proceeded. They went to great lengths to separate and dispose of everything that needed to be disposed of separately," says Hotz. "For example, there was a blue door that they said had to be disposed of separately because there were toxins in the paint. It then went into the toxic waste."

Sihl Papier: The end of the Manegg mill and the birth of Greencity Excavator ballet on the Sihl: demolition work at the Manegg plant is interrupted over the Christmas and New Year holidays between 2014 and 2015. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz As a reminder: this is what the Sihl Papier site in Zurich Leimbach looked like in 1989. The new parts of the factory can be seen in the middle left, while the striking house in the middle... Image: ETH-Bibliothek ... used to be a spinning mill, which Sihl Papier bought in 1904. Here you can see the building in a photo from 1913. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 100 years after the previous picture was taken, the demolition excavators are at work. It will take them two years, until 2015, before the Manegg mill is finally history. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Photographer Mario Hotz documents the demolition from 2014. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Monument protection: the former spinning mill is preserved. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Elsewhere, the workers make short work of it. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz They end the era of paper production in Zurich, which began in 1471. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz However, something new is being built on the ruins of the Manegg mill. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Instead of working, living will be the trump card on the Sihl in future. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz The future belongs to Greencity. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Sihl Papier: The end of the Manegg mill and the birth of Greencity Excavator ballet on the Sihl: demolition work at the Manegg plant is interrupted over the Christmas and New Year holidays between 2014 and 2015. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz As a reminder: this is what the Sihl Papier site in Zurich Leimbach looked like in 1989. The new parts of the factory can be seen in the middle left, while the striking house in the middle... Image: ETH-Bibliothek ... used to be a spinning mill, which Sihl Papier bought in 1904. Here you can see the building in a photo from 1913. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 100 years after the previous picture was taken, the demolition excavators are at work. It will take them two years, until 2015, before the Manegg mill is finally history. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Photographer Mario Hotz documents the demolition from 2014. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Monument protection: the former spinning mill is preserved. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Elsewhere, the workers make short work of it. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz They end the era of paper production in Zurich, which began in 1471. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz However, something new is being built on the ruins of the Manegg mill. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Instead of working, living will be the trump card on the Sihl in future. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz The future belongs to Greencity. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz

In fact, the paper mill was one of the largest employers in the city - and a traditional company: it was first mentioned in a document in 1471. "The 555 years next year, that's quite something," says the photographer, looking ahead to the upcoming anniversary in 2026, for which he and his colleague Stocker are researching.

"What's there now will bring more to the valley"

What are they planning? "It's a documentary about the demise of this factory and the demolition work, but also about the construction of something new - Greencity - and the development in Sihltal." With a view to Greeencity and Sihlcity, Hotz says: "What stands there now brings more to the valley than an abandoned paper factory, that's quite clear."

What remains of the Giesshübel plant: today's Sihlcity shopping center. The old chimney still stands. KEYSTONE

In 1471, the later paper mill was located on a different river: "We looked for the origins of the paper mill on the Sihl," explains Hotz. "It wasn't always there. The beginnings lie in the Papierwerd, the Werdinsel in the Limmat. Back then, there was an island with the first paper mill where the Coop is now."

Here is a video showing the development of Papierwerd:

The second part of the article deals with the rise of the paper mill in the 19th and 20th centuries as well as personal memories.