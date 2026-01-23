If the Turkish government has its way, the recently formed defense alliance with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should be expanded to include additional countries.

That is the express wish of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the state-run Anadolu news agency. “Under our president’s vision, we should not limit ourselves to three countries. We should expand and, if necessary, bring all countries under this umbrella.” Several countries have already signaled their interest—and he believes that, in the long term, Egypt will also join once “a few technical hurdles” have been overcome.

Fidan emphasized that Turkey has good relations with almost all countries in the region. But without an institutional framework, that could change at any time. The “historic” agreement is a milestone on the path to lasting stability in a region that has been marked by instability since the end of the Ottoman Empire in 1922. Turkey and its neighbors must create institutional mechanisms themselves to guarantee security, economic stability, development, and prosperity. “Major external powers that enter the region do not solve the problems. They only make them worse, and the costs will be very high.”

Pakistan, a nuclear power; the influential Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Turkey, a NATO member, established the defense alliance on Friday to provide mutual support—at a time when tensions in the Gulf are escalating sharply. The “Mecca Defense Pact” was signed in the Saudi Arabian city of the same name by the heads of state and government of the participating countries and is intended to serve common security interests.

According to the alliance partners, from now on, any armed attack on one of them will be considered an attack on all three states. No further details were disclosed regarding the contents of the pact or the specific arrangements for mutual assistance in the event of an attack.

From Intelligence Assistance to Defense Cooperation

Fidan drew a comparison to the mutual assistance clause in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, under which NATO member states also pledge mutual support in the event of an attack, thereby deterring potential enemies. Depending on the threat situation, each of the three countries in the “Mecca Defense Pact” could request various types of support—ranging from intelligence assistance, logistics, and ammunition to military units. Fidan added that there would also be similarities to NATO in terms of the command structure.

One of the alliance’s key objectives is to ensure that the armed forces of the member states can cooperate effectively, even if they are organized differently. Joint training of soldiers, military exercises, and, above all, defense cooperation are also part of this, the minister explained.