Elon Musk - seen here on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting with President Trump in the White House - has caused controversy in recent months. The Tesla Board of Directors is said to have prepared the search for a successor, at least temporarily. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk has caused controversy in Washington in recent months. The Tesla Board of Directors is said to have prepared the search for a successor, at least temporarily.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla's board of directors has taken the first steps in the search for a successor to CEO Elon Musk.

At the same time, the newspaper qualified that the current status of the board's deliberations is not known to the newspaper.

A month ago, Musk was increasingly criticized by investors because he spent a lot of time in Washington as a cost-cutter for US President Donald Trump.

Last week, however, he announced that he would largely withdraw from his role in the capital and focus much more on Tesla's interests. Show more

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla's Board of Directors has taken the first steps in the search for a successor to CEO Elon Musk. The supervisory board has contacted several companies specializing in manager searches, the newspaper reported.

The "Wall Street Journal" referred to informed persons. Tesla did not respond to an inquiry about the report. Musk himself, who often acts as a Tesla spokesperson after the press department was dissolved, did not comment on the matter at first.

Musk has been at the helm of Tesla for around two decades and is considered the driving force behind the company's rise. "Tesla is Musk and Musk is Tesla," wrote industry analyst Dan Ives from the financial firm Wedbush recently.

Current status unclear

At the same time, the Wall Street Journal qualified that the current status of the newspaper's board of directors' deliberations is not known. A month ago, Musk was increasingly criticized by investors because he spent a lot of time in Washington as a cost-cutter for US President Donald Trump. Last week, however, he announced that he would largely withdraw from his role in the capital and focus much more on Tesla's interests.

This could resolve a point of tension. However, Musk's appearance in Washington and his right-wing political views also led to some potential buyers turning away from Tesla. Analyst Ives, for example, estimates that this could have permanently reduced demand for Tesla vehicles by 15 to 20 percent.

Strange Tesla post

The report could also explain a cryptic post published by Tesla a few hours earlier on Musk's online platform X, which initially left observers baffled. The company account stated without context: "Tesla has been pronounced dead many times." But the company will be fine thanks to its owners, employees and supporters, Tesla continued to write.