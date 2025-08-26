Old fishermen's houses on Mallorca: more and more US Americans are buying property on the popular holiday island to live there permanently. IMAGO/Zoonar

More and more US Americans are buying property on the vacation island of Mallorca. They are frustrated with the political situation at home and want to escape Donald Trump permanently.

Andreas Fischer

Frustration with the political situation in the USA is causing a real estate boom in Mallorca.

More and more Americans are moving to the Balearic Islands permanently.

They are looking for stability and security there, which they increasingly miss in their home country. Show more

More and more Americans have recently been drawn to Mallorca. The popular vacation island is developing into a hotspot for US citizens. One reason: frustration with the political situation at home.

Although there had already been a noticeable increase in property purchases by Americans after the coronavirus pandemic, the boom has intensified since Donald Trump moved into the White House for the second time, reports the German-language "Mallorca-Zeitung".

Americans are looking for stability and security

"Many people simply no longer want to live in the USA," explains Brenda Irani, who is originally from Connecticut. She herself bought a finca on Mallorca 13 years ago, where she has lived permanently since 2018. She has noticed that the political situation in the USA is an "absolutely huge factor" in why more and more of her compatriots are moving to the Balearic island.

According to the real estate agency "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca", the still small US real estate market on the island is growing by 150 percent - every year. Buyers from the USA are looking for and finding "basic factors such as security and stability, peace and privacy" on Mallorca - something that is becoming increasingly difficult at home.

It is also noticeable that "the majority of new arrivals on the island come from the Blue Zones", says Vanessa Vandergast, a US American who has lived on Mallorca for 14 years, quoted by the Mallorca Zeitung. These are the regions where people predominantly vote for the Democrats.

The US emigrants are predominantly wealthy and well educated. "They want it as authentic and local as possible, buy handmade products, ask where the fisherman got his fish and find everything amazing," says Vandergast.