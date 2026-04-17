The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not believe in temporary fuel discounts to cushion the impact of high energy prices. Caps or reductions in fuel tax are unwise measures, the IMF explained. (archive image) Keystone

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not believe in temporary fuel discounts to cushion the impact of high energy prices. There is a great temptation for governments to simply stop the price increase by means of caps or reductions in fuel tax.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"However, these are unwise measures," the organization states in a briefing on Europe. Untargeted support would disproportionately benefit high-income households that consume more energy.

The IMF cites lessons learned from the energy crisis following the start of the Ukraine war in 2022. European governments should now "not repeat the costly mistakes". "Comprehensive and indefinite support measures are difficult to reverse and should be avoided."

The IMF also criticized the fact that such broad-based measures suppress the incentive for people and companies to reduce their consumption and invest in alternatives and greater efficiency.

A lot of money burnt

According to the IMF, European governments spent an average of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product on energy aid packages at the time. The result: "More than two thirds of this was not targeted."

An analysis by the organization showed that only 0.9 percent of GDP was needed to fully compensate for the total increase in energy costs for the bottom 40 percent of households. Between June and the end of August 2022, the German government also reduced fuel taxes as a result of the war in Ukraine.

German government wants to reduce fuel prices

In Germany, the governing parties CDU, CSU and SPD want to reduce taxes on diesel and petrol by around 17 cents gross per liter for a limited period of two months to cushion high prices in view of the current shortage.

The reduced tax rates should apply from May 1 to June 30, according to a draft. The Bundestag is currently discussing the draft, and the Bundesrat could then finally approve the fuel discount on April 24.