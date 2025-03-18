BYD's fast charging stations are setting new standards. BYD

China's largest electric car manufacturer promises charging times that rival refueling stops. Is this the turning point for electromobility?

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you BYD has unveiled a fast-charging system with a peak output of one megawatt that can charge electric cars for up to 470 kilometers in just five minutes.

However, experts warn that the lead may not last long, as the competition is likely to catch up quickly.

In addition to plants in Hungary and Turkey, BYD is possibly planning production in Western Europe - possibly in Germany. Show more

The Chinese automotive group BYD has unveiled a fast-charging system designed to drastically reduce the charging time of electric cars. The new technology, which works with a peak output of one megawatt, can provide a range of up to 470 kilometers within five minutes, explained company founder Wang Chuanfu. "This is the first time that megawatt charging has been achieved," he emphasized at the presentation of the so-called "Super e-Platform".

Charging in record time - the end of range anxiety?

With the new technology, BYD wants to solve one of the central problems of electromobility, the so-called range anxiety. "Our goal is for the charging time of electric vehicles to be just as short as that of vehicles with a combustion engine," continues Wang. The system will initially be used in two models - the Han saloon and the Tang SUV. A concrete timetable for the market launch was not given.

At the same time, BYD is planning to set up its own charging network. So far, 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations are planned in China - a clear signal that the Group does not want to leave the infrastructure issue to chance.

Tesla left behind - but for how long?

If the new technology proves successful, BYD could secure a significant advantage in global competition. While Tesla's latest Superchargers currently have a maximum output of 500 kilowatts, the Chinese company is setting a new benchmark with one megawatt.

However, experts are warning against premature reports of victory. "This is a major step forward for BYD," said automotive expert Frank Schwope in an interview with tagesschau.de. "But success also depends on the framework conditions: Is there a sufficient supply of energy at the charging points? Are there enough compatible car models on the market?"

The competitive advantage could also be short-lived. The innovation cycles in the e-car sector are rapid. "The competition will catch up," Schwope is certain. The crucial question is whether BYD will manage to roll out its technology across the board and quickly enough.

European expansion and punitive tariffs

BYD has long since underlined its ambitions for the European market. In addition to planned plants in Hungary and Turkey, the company is also considering production in Western Europe - possibly in Germany. By manufacturing locally, the Chinese could avoid the EU's planned punitive tariffs on electric cars from China, which could be as high as 36.3 percent.

However, whether the new fast-charging technology becomes a game changer depends not only on the technology itself, but also on consumer acceptance and regulatory developments in the sales markets.