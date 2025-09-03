10.34 p.m.

The Portuguese government has ordered a day of national mourning for Thursday, September 4. The reason for this is the "tragic accident involving the Ascensor da Glória cable car", which claimed lives and caused shock throughout the country. "As an expression of the condolences and solidarity of the Portuguese people", the Council of Ministers' decree states that national mourning is being observed.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro canceled parts of his agenda and will only hold the Council of Ministers meeting and a video conference with the Ukraine coalition on Thursday.