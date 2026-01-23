Amid ongoing tensions, Israeli and Lebanese government representatives are meeting again today in the Italian capital, Rome, for direct political talks. The focus of the talks is the continued implementation of their security agreement. According to Lebanese government sources, the underground tunnel system of the Lebanese Hezbollah is expected to be a central topic of discussion.

According to Lebanese reports and eyewitnesses, the Israeli military carried out one of the most severe waves of destruction since the ceasefire began in June just this past weekend. The state-run news agency NNA reported that there were explosions and targeted destruction in several locations.

Tunnels as Part of Hezbollah's Military Structure

Over the course of decades, Hezbollah has built up an underground military infrastructure that Israel views as a threat. According to observers and experts, the tunnel network of the Iran-backed organization includes command centers, weapons depots, launch sites, supply corridors, and protected passageways that allow fighters to move underground. The tunnels are an “extremely important” component of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, said Lebanon expert Nicolas Blanford of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, speaking to the German Press Agency.

Fighters could use them to move underground unnoticed. The tunnel system extends across several regions of the country, reaching as far as the northern part of the Bekaa Valley. The tunnel network is not connected nationwide.

Israel has repeatedly warned of the danger that Hezbollah fighters—including through the use of the tunnel system—could launch a large-scale attack on northern Israel modeled after the Hamas raid of October 7, 2023. More than two years ago, the *Washington Post* reported, citing a Hezbollah representative, that the elite Radwan unit had been created for offensive operations, including cross-border attacks on Israel.

Expert: Strategy to Counter Israel's Military Superiority

The shift of military infrastructure underground has fundamentally changed the battlefield, said Lebanese military expert Munir Schehadeh. Israel has the upper hand over Hezbollah and possesses an air force, satellite reconnaissance, drones, electronic surveillance, and precision-guided weapons. “The goal was to build an underground military infrastructure capable of protecting fighters, weapons, and command centers while maintaining operations even under intense air strikes.”

Over the years, Hezbollah has invested heavily in its underground warfare capabilities. The system has achieved many of its intended objectives, even though it was unable to prevent Israel from invading southern Lebanon and destroying significant portions of the organization’s military infrastructure. Satellite images showed that Israeli bombing and demolition operations had caused massive destruction in some villages in southern Lebanon, according to Schehadeh.

Israel repeatedly destroys tunnels in Lebanon

For several years now, the Israeli military has repeatedly destroyed Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon—including some that extended all the way into Israel. According to Lebanese sources, residential buildings have also been damaged on multiple occasions during these operations. UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon also reported discovering an extensive tunnel network in the south of the country in the summer of 2025. Most recently, according to its own reports, the Israeli army destroyed a tunnel belonging to the Shiite organization in the area of the historically and strategically important Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon. Approximately 700 metric tons of explosives are said to have been used in the operation. According to Israeli and Lebanese reports, the castle sustained no damage. Lebanon’s news agency reported that a 1,200-meter-long area extending from the southern end of the castle was “completely devastated.”

Talks in Rome

The Lebanese and Israeli governments have been holding direct political talks since mid-April—the first such talks in decades. The two neighboring countries do not maintain diplomatic relations. The talks are being mediated by the United States. Hezbollah is not participating.

Despite a ceasefire, the Israeli military remains stationed in southern Lebanon and continues to carry out airstrikes. Hezbollah itself has not carried out any attacks against Israel since the start of the most recent ceasefire. The latest framework agreement calls for both the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese Army. Neither of these provisions has been implemented so far.

Israel is making its continued military presence contingent on progress in disarming Hezbollah. Hezbollah is making cooperation contingent on an Israeli withdrawal.

At the same time, the Lebanese government has only limited means of implementing Israel’s demands. The Lebanese Armed Forces are considered significantly weaker than Hezbollah. The government also wants to avoid domestic political tensions should it take violent action against the militia.