U.S. President Donald Trump had little time for talks with Switzerland on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Geneva. “We didn’t have an opportunity to address the tariff issue directly with him,” said Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday in Bern.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, the tariff dispute between Switzerland and the U.S. was also discussed. Federal President Parmelin reported “rather positive signals.”

G7 Summit G7: Signals from the U.S. Are “Rather Positive,” According to the Swiss President

His meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the tarmac at the airport was very brief.

However, he was able to exchange a few words with his counterpart, chief negotiator Jamieson Greer.

There are some “rather positive” signs—but we must remain level-headed. There is no timeline for the trade agreement with the U.S. “The sooner we achieve stability, the better.”

When asked about forced labor, Parmelin emphasized the Federal Council’s clear stance. The government does not intend to enact a law on this issue: “We believe that what we are doing is pragmatic and effective.”

As part of the so-called Section 301 investigations, Switzerland is taking a pragmatic approach to combating forced labor by raising awareness among companies and conducting inspections.