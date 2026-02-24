  1. Residential Customers
Cost-cutting hammer for healthcare group Galenica closes production in Interlaken - 170 jobs affected

SDA

24.2.2026 - 06:50

The healthcare group Galenica announced cost-cutting measures on Tuesday.
sda

The healthcare group Galenica will cease pharmaceutical production at its subsidiary Bichsel in Interlaken by the end of 2026 at the latest. This is due to economic reasons. Up to 170 jobs could be affected.

Keystone-SDA

24.02.2026, 06:50

24.02.2026, 07:24

The healthcare group Galenica is closing the Bichsel pharmaceutical production facility in Interlaken BE by the end of 2026 at the latest. Up to 170 jobs will be affected.

The reason for the move is the company's lack of competitiveness, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Various measures to increase profitability have not had a sufficient impact in recent years. Bichsel has been part of the Galenica network since 2019.

A consultation process has been initiated. If redundancies are unavoidable, a social plan will be applied. In addition, options for continued employment within the Galenica network will be examined.

The consultation process is expected to be completed by mid-March 2026. The final decision on the closure and the definitive number of jobs affected will depend on the outcome of this process.

