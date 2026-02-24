The healthcare group Galenica announced cost-cutting measures on Tuesday. sda

The healthcare group Galenica is closing the Bichsel pharmaceutical production facility in Interlaken BE by the end of 2026 at the latest. Up to 170 jobs will be affected.

The reason for the move is the company's lack of competitiveness, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Various measures to increase profitability have not had a sufficient impact in recent years. Bichsel has been part of the Galenica network since 2019.

A consultation process has been initiated. If redundancies are unavoidable, a social plan will be applied. In addition, options for continued employment within the Galenica network will be examined.

The consultation process is expected to be completed by mid-March 2026. The final decision on the closure and the definitive number of jobs affected will depend on the outcome of this process.