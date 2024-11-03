In a robbery in the northern Italian city of Piacenza on Sunday, an organized gang stole smartphones, PCs and tablets worth around one million euros. The gang took the loot from trucks and a warehouse belonging to logistics company DHL.
The criminals drove into the company's yard with weapons and threatened the guards. Accomplices prevented the police from arriving by parking stolen cars and delivery vans at the side of the access roads to the site and setting them on fire. Three-pronged nails were also driven into the ground.
The robbers fled in the direction of the highway. The search for the criminals is in full swing throughout northern Italy, Italian media reported.