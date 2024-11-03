The gang threatened DHL staff with weapons. Google Maps

In Piacenza, a heavily armed gang has carried out a multi-million euro robbery at a DHL logistics center. The criminals stole smartphones, tablets and PCs.

An organized gang stole electronic devices worth around one million euros from trucks and a DHL warehouse in Piacenza.

The perpetrators threatened security guards with weapons and blocked police entrances by burning vehicles and nails on access roads.

The robbers escaped in the direction of the highway. The police are now searching intensively for them in northern Italy. Show more

In a robbery in the northern Italian city of Piacenza on Sunday, an organized gang stole smartphones, PCs and tablets worth around one million euros. The gang took the loot from trucks and a warehouse belonging to logistics company DHL.

The criminals drove into the company's yard with weapons and threatened the guards. Accomplices prevented the police from arriving by parking stolen cars and delivery vans at the side of the access roads to the site and setting them on fire. Three-pronged nails were also driven into the ground.

The robbers fled in the direction of the highway. The search for the criminals is in full swing throughout northern Italy, Italian media reported.

