A lottery player throws her million-dollar winnings in the trash—and the garbage collection crew launches a rescue operation. In the end, everything turned out all right.

Here's what it's all about Due to a misunderstanding, an Italian lottery player threw away her winning ticket.

It wasn't until later that it turned out there was a prize of one million euros up for grabs.

During a search operation, a garbage collection worker finally found the bill, undamaged, inside a garbage bag. Summary created with

A million-euro prize in Italy ended up in the trash—only to be recovered in a spectacular search operation. A lottery player from the town of Bitonto in the southern region of Apulia had thrown away her winning ticket following a misunderstanding.

It wasn't until they got home that the family realized the bill was worth one million euros, according to the Italian news agency Ansa, which cited the local garbage collection service.

As Roberto Nicola Toscano, the head of the waste management company SANB, told ANSA, the woman had left the lottery ticket at a retail outlet because it said “not payable” there. In fact, this meant that the prize was too large to be paid out directly at the lottery outlet. By the time the mistake was noticed, the ticket was already in the trash.

"There's something wonderful about history"

The garbage collection department then traced the winning ticket's path from that collection point. According to Toscano, employees spent hours sifting through the contents of a garbage truck at a sorting facility.

Around 5:30 a.m., an employee finally discovered the winning ticket, still intact, in a torn trash bag among numerous damaged lottery tickets. “There’s something wonderful about this story,” Toscano told Ansa.