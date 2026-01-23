A gas leak has occurred in Rupperswil, Aargau. Authorities advise people to avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency services.

In Rupperswil, in the canton of Aargau, a gas leak has occurred in a supply line near the old school route, according to a warning from “Alert Swiss.”

It is recommended that you give the affected area a wide berth. The authorities and emergency services also advise following on-site instructions, keeping windows and doors closed, and turning off ventilation systems and air conditioners.