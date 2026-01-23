Anyone traveling by car at the start of the vacation season will have to dig deeper into their pockets: Gas prices in Switzerland have risen again in recent days. Among the reasons for this are renewed tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

Just in time for the start of summer vacation in the Canton of Zurich, gas prices in Switzerland have risen again. (File photo)

New Tensions in the Middle East Gas prices are set to rise again just in time for summer vacation

Here's what it's all about Gasoline and diesel prices in Switzerland have risen again in recent days.

A liter of unleaded 95 costs an average of 1.84 francs, and diesel costs about 2.00 francs.

The reason cited is the renewed rise in oil prices following the recent attacks in Iran. Summary created with

Gas prices in Switzerland have risen again since last week. This comes just as summer vacation begins in the canton of Zurich.

The average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is currently 1.84 francs, and for a liter of unleaded 98, it is 1.95 francs, according to figures from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). Diesel currently costs 2.00 francs per liter. However, compared to the peak prices in April and May—2.04 francs per liter for unleaded 98 and 2.24 francs per liter for diesel—prices have since eased.

At the end of February—that is, before the war with Iran began—prices were still 1.67 francs for unleaded 95, 1.78 francs for unleaded 98, and 1.79 francs for diesel. This means that gasoline and diesel currently cost about 10 percent and 12 percent more, respectively.

The TCS publishes estimates of current gasoline and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These estimates are based on information from various sources and random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and gas station.

Oil Prices Have Risen

Oil prices also rose on Monday following another wave of U.S. military strikes in Iran. A barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude for September delivery rose 2.1 percent to $77.60 by noon. This was already the fourth wave of U.S. attacks since hostilities flared up again early Wednesday morning.

Iran, for its part, had announced on Sunday that the strait would be closed “until further notice,” while the Islamic Republic’s armed forces carried out drone and missile attacks on U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Jordan and Qatar. In addition, Kuwait reported that an offshore drilling platform had been struck and damaged.