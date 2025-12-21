Energy supplyGas Supply Act continues to have a difficult time
SDA
21.12.2025 - 09:01
The Federal Council's revised draft of the planned Gas Supply Act has met with widespread rejection. Of the five largest Swiss parties, only the center supported the bill.
Keystone-SDA
21.12.2025, 09:01
21.12.2025, 09:02
SDA
According to the Federal Council, the aims of the bill are increased security of gas supply thanks to renewable gases and a partial market opening with clear rules for households and large customers.
For the SP and the Greens, the new draft regulates a "fossil phase-out model" instead of promoting the switch to renewable gases such as biogas or hydrogen. Fossil natural gas must disappear from the energy supply. Both parties also do not want a comprehensive liberalization of the gas market.
For the FDP and SVP, the planned regulation is too "comprehensive" in view of a shrinking market. Instead of a lean regulatory policy to eliminate selective legal uncertainties, the draft "establishes a new market and supervisory architecture" that places an additional burden on end customers, writes the SVP. The Liberals, on the other hand, propose industry agreements instead of a law.
Only the Centre Party supports the bill: the party considers the current status quo in gas supply to be unacceptable.