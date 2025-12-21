The new attempt for a gas supply law is also having a difficult time. View of a tunnel with a transit gas pipeline in Urweid near Innertkirchen BE. (archive photo) Keystone

The Federal Council's revised draft of the planned Gas Supply Act has met with widespread rejection. Of the five largest Swiss parties, only the center supported the bill.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Federal Council, the aims of the bill are increased security of gas supply thanks to renewable gases and a partial market opening with clear rules for households and large customers.

For the SP and the Greens, the new draft regulates a "fossil phase-out model" instead of promoting the switch to renewable gases such as biogas or hydrogen. Fossil natural gas must disappear from the energy supply. Both parties also do not want a comprehensive liberalization of the gas market.

For the FDP and SVP, the planned regulation is too "comprehensive" in view of a shrinking market. Instead of a lean regulatory policy to eliminate selective legal uncertainties, the draft "establishes a new market and supervisory architecture" that places an additional burden on end customers, writes the SVP. The Liberals, on the other hand, propose industry agreements instead of a law.

Only the Centre Party supports the bill: the party considers the current status quo in gas supply to be unacceptable.