The Iran war is driving up oil prices. Petrol prices over two francs are possible according to experts. Archivbild: Keystone

Petrol prices in Switzerland are rising in the wake of the war in Iran. The price per liter at the pumps has risen by several centimes in just a few days. According to an industry expert, this is likely to continue.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The conflict surrounding Iran has caused oil prices to rise sharply, mainly due to the uncertainty in the important Strait of Hormuz.

In Switzerland, the prices of petrol and diesel are also rising as a result, with experts expecting that a liter of petrol could soon cost around two francs again.

The price increase at filling stations is usually delayed and also depends on factors such as transportation costs or the level of the Rhine. Show more

The military conflict in and around Iran has massively unsettled the oil market since the end of February and driven up crude oil prices. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of global oil trade passes, has been a decisive factor.

As a result, prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel have also risen. In some cases, this has also had a slightly delayed effect on prices at Swiss filling stations.

However, it is difficult to determine how the price of a liter of petrol will actually develop. There is no reliable data on average prices. There is only sporadic information.

Hardly any price data

Many suppliers are not willing to show their cards: a spokesperson for Fenaco subsidiary Agrola, for example, points out that the daily prices at filling stations are "set and determined by the regional Landi".

And Avia also states that the cooperative structure consists of a total of 10 independent trading companies in the energy sector. These companies set the prices at the pumps individually and no information is provided by them.

Only Migrol provides an overview of price developments and writes on request that it has already increased prices at filling stations in view of current developments.

They are also continuously analyzing the situation. It is currently "likely" that fuel prices at filling stations could rise again in the coming days due to the sharp increase in commodity prices.

Significant mark-ups expected

The experts at Avenergy Suisse assume that a liter of petrol could soon cost two francs. Looking at the past, such an increase would come as no surprise.

According to data from the Association of Fuel Importers, it was over CHF 2.20 after the price explosion following the war in Ukraine. According to Avenergy Suisse, more significant mark-ups can be expected again now, as petrol stations are gradually passing on the higher purchase prices to consumers.

While the price of crude oil usually reacts immediately to geopolitical events, experience shows that the effect at the pump is delayed - which means that the peak at petrol stations may not come until the next few weeks. However, it is also emphasized that concrete forecasts on the further development of petrol and heating oil prices in Switzerland are currently not very reliable in view of the dynamic situation.

Many factors

There are also other factors that influence the price at the pump. These include, for example, the level of the Rhine, through which most of the fuel arrives in Switzerland. If a hot summer follows with less water in the Rhine, this could further increase prices.

According to experts, consumers will probably have to adjust to more volatile prices in the short term. For the first time, US President Donald Trump's statement that the US is prepared to provide escort protection for oil transports through the Strait of Hormuz with its own navy in case of doubt brought some relief to the markets.

Video from the department