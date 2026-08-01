At the colorful Pride Parade along Amsterdam's canals, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called on young LGBTIQ people to come out.

dpatopbilder – Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten (center) stands on a boat and waves during the Canal Parade. The Canal Parade is traditionally part of the Pride celebrations. Photo: Patrick Post/AP/dpa

Coming out isn't easy, "but once you've taken that step, things only get better," Jetten said Saturday at the start of the traditional "Canal Parade," according to the ANP news agency.

The 39-year-old is the youngest head of government in the Netherlands and the first to be openly gay.

The parade, featuring 80 colorfully decorated boats—one of the highlights of this year’s World Pride—was a magnificent celebration full of freedom and fun, Jetten said. At the same time, he added, it was important to protest against hostility.

“We saw that during the attack in Berlin last week.” Acceptance of the LGBTIQ community is under pressure worldwide, Jetten said. “And it’s important to show that today.”

Following the Islamist-motivated attack on the CSD in Berlin a week ago, Amsterdam had stepped up security measures for the multi-day World Pride event. It is considered the largest event of the global queer community and is being held in the Netherlands for the first time.

According to the organizers, around 500,000 visitors were expected for the Amsterdam boat parade alone. Mayor Femke Halsema said that the police, the public prosecutor’s office, and the city administration would work closely together to ensure the safety of all Pride events. “I have confidence in all the measures we have taken.” No details were provided.