After 13 months of relentless violence, the people of Gaza have lost everything. Archivbild: Mahmoud Issa/Quds Net News via ZUMA Press/dpa

Israel is said to be considering a further expansion of the fighting in the Gaza Strip. In addition, there are still no aid supplies for the war zone. The desperation there is immense.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli military is planning to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to eyewitnesses, many people are already living in constant fear of attacks.

After more than eight weeks of Israeli blockade of aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, people are facing the worst humanitarian crisis since the war began. Show more

People in the Gaza Strip are very worried about reports of a possible expansion of Israeli army operations in the Gaza Strip. According to eyewitnesses, many people are already living in constant fear of attacks. According to many residents of the Palestinian coastal area, they are particularly afraid of losing relatives.

The Israeli armed forces are massively shelling the Gaza Strip. Archivbild: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

One of them is Omer Ubaid, a father of four. Because he wanted at least part of his family to survive, he handed over two of his children to his brother and in return took two of his brother's children into his care - in case one of them was attacked. This is what he told the German Press Agency. "This is what it means to live in Gaza today. Parents don't plan for school or birthdays - we plan for death and try to trick fate so that at least some of our children are spared."

"Better to die together"

Eman Taisir from the city of Gaza, on the other hand, wants to stay together with her relatives at all costs. "If we die, it's better to die together," says the young woman. Being together with her family is the only thing that gives her hope at the moment. "There is no safe place - only the comfort of being together."

After a ceasefire lasting almost two months, the Israeli army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip in mid-March. Israel's government justified this with the "repeated refusal of Hamas" to release the hostages kidnapped from Israel. In addition, the Islamist organization had rejected all proposals it had received from the envoy of US President Steve Witkoff and from the mediators, according to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's army has evacuated large parts of the Gaza Strip or declared it a no-go area. Archivbild: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

According to the media, the Israeli leadership wants to decide this Friday on a possible expansion of the operations. The Israeli military always emphasizes that it takes measures to protect civilians during attacks. This information cannot currently be verified.

Two months ago, Israel also closed all border crossings into the Gaza Strip for aid deliveries in order to increase the pressure on Hamas to release the hostages from its control, according to its own statements.

Massive increase in food prices

According to residents of the Gaza Strip, food prices have risen many times over since then. According to eyewitnesses, stores are also being looted time and again. Everyday life has become a struggle for survival, and the hopelessness among the people is enormous.

"Where should we go?" asks Samira Ahmed, who says she is seeking shelter in the courtyard of a clinic after fleeing an Israeli bombardment. She is now sleeping outside with relatives.

The family had left belongings such as clothes behind, she continues. According to her information, which cannot be independently verified, the hospital itself is overcrowded with patients. She believes that the world is looking the other way despite the great suffering in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war was triggered by the attack on Israel by Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 Israelis were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.