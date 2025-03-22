Some report that they no longer wanted to go partying after their 25th birthday. KEYSTONE

Generation Z claims on TikTok: The frontal lobe is only fully developed at the age of 25. That's why we make reckless decisions before then. But is that really true? An expert sorts it out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young adults claim on social media that their frontal lobe is only fully developed at the age of 25 and that they can then make better decisions.

Some report that since they turned 25, they suddenly don't care about things that used to be important to them. Like being liked by everyone, for example.

Psychotherapist Serge Brand assesses for blue News: Is this really true or is it just a trend on social media? Show more

A missed deadline, an ill-considered night out, a thoughtless word. Or maybe you turned up to work too hungover or booked a vacation when you still had too many unpaid bills at home. We've probably all made the wrong decisions. But don't panic, it's not you. It's your frontal lobe that hasn't fully matured yet. At least that's what Generation Z claims on Instagram and TikTok.

The frontal lobe is responsible for our movement, our language and our social behavior. It also helps us to plan and solve problems. Above all, however, Generation Z is obsessed with the fact that it only matures at the age of 25 and only then does it function "properly".

And this biological fact has triggered a wave of self-reflection on social media. Young adults are discussing how this "immature" state affects their behavior and decision-making ability. Exactly where the trend comes from is unclear.

Better able to say "no"

The topic has been accessed millions of times on social media. Thousands report on their experiences with the development of their frontal lobe. One user says: "I noticed how I could say no better, how I could understand things better. Suddenly I could say no better and no longer wanted to be liked by everyone."

Another user writes: "You know your frontal lobe is developed when you dye your hair back to your natural color, you don't mind being pale, you hate wearing makeup, you love to read, you can't stand going out and you love being at home."

So many young adults are eagerly awaiting the full maturation of their frontal lobe in the hope that this will bring about positive changes.

But: do you really make better decisions from the age of 25 because the frontal lobe is fully developed by then?

Development is individual

"Of course not," explains Serge Brand, professor and psychotherapist at the University Psychiatric Clinics Basel. "The frontal lobe is not fully developed at 25."

The development of the frontal lobe varies from person to person. In some people, the frontal lobe stabilizes around the age of 25, in others earlier or later. However, stabilization does not mean that no more changes take place. However, according to Brand, the frontal lobe is never fully developed, as the brain is an organ that continues to develop and change - right into old age.

This development of the brain also affects the way we make decisions. Brand believes that decisions are measurable. You can observe their effects, for example when someone gets married or decides to move to another country at the age of 25.

According to cognitive behavioral therapy, you make the best possible decision at any given time based on the information available and the context. Brand explains: "If there was a better decision at that point in time and with the information available, then by definition we would make the better one."

How do you make good decisions?

Brand recommends two methods for making good decisions: firstly, you should involve your social environment and seek advice from trustworthy people. Secondly, it can be helpful to write down the pros and cons and think about them regularly over a period of about a week. Brand emphasizes: "The notes themselves don't give you the answer, it's about being able to say that I've weighed up all the pros and cons so that I've made the best possible decision at that point in time."

A person's behavior is also strongly influenced by their upbringing, cultural influences, social and personal expectations and skills. People who grow up in an environment where risk-taking is encouraged are also more likely to take risks later on - regardless of their age or the stabilization of their frontal lobe. Brand concludes: "That's just the nature of the future, that we don't know what factors will play a role when we make a decision today. We are always smarter with hindsight."

So, the idea that better decisions can automatically be made at 25 is and remains a trend on social media. More important than age is how you train your brain to make better decisions through targeted exercises and experience. How effectively you promote your thought processes and strengthen cooperation between the different brain regions also plays a role here - regardless of age.