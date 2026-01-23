HANDOUT – This photo, provided by the Ukrainian President’s Press Office, shows the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mychajlo Drapatyj, during his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only in connection with current news coverage and only with full attribution of the above credit

After days of pressure from protesters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the previous commander-in-chief, Olexander Syrskyj (60), and appointed the younger general to that post.

In a video message from Kyiv, the head of state announced a reorganization of the General Staff in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the President. Drapatyj, a soldier for 25 years, wrote on Facebook: “I will work responsibly, with focus, and with respect for the people who are defending our country today.”

The reshuffling of the army’s leadership was preceded by days of protests in many cities across Ukraine, which had been sparked by the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (35). During his six months in office, Fedorov had driven forward the modernization of the Ukrainian army. This was particularly evident in the increasingly successful drone attacks on the Russian hinterland.

A New “Dignified Role” for Former Minister Fedorov

As it turned out, however, the minister was in constant conflict with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyj, an old-school commander trained during the Soviet era. The demonstrators viewed the dismissed minister as a proponent of a different style of warfare—one that relies on technology rather than the attrition of soldiers, of whom Ukraine has a shortage.

After days of consultations with numerous commanders, Zelenskyy met with Fedorov once again on Tuesday evening. The president announced that Fedorov would be given a “dignified position” in which he could continue to oversee Ukraine’s technological development. He did not provide any details.

Drapatyj's daring feat in Mariupol in 2014

Drapatyj, who is popular among the public, will become the third commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army—following Valeriy Salushnyi and Oleksandr Syrskyi—during nearly four and a half years of Russia’s war of aggression. He first rose to fame in 2014 as a major when he led an armored personnel carrier through a roadblock set up by pro-Russian forces in Mariupol. At that time, Ukraine was able to defend the port city.

In 2024, Drapatyj, as commander, helped limit the Russian incursion into the Kharkiv region. He later became commander of the Ukrainian ground forces. He resigned from this post in 2025 after twelve soldiers were killed when a Russian Iskander missile struck a training unit. He stated that he took responsibility for the fact that soldiers in the army had not been adequately protected. Most recently, Drapatyj commanded an army group responsible for the defense of the Kharkiv region.

New Commander-in-Chief for Army Reform

The “Kyiv Independent” reported that the general is seen as “Ukraine’s foremost modern, people-centered military leader.” In a Facebook post, Drapatyj expressed his support for Fedorov and called for military reform: “The army needs change, but without justice, change is meaningless for the people who bear the burden of this war on their shoulders every day.”

Zelenskyy expressly praised the military achievements of outgoing Army Chief Syrskyj in the defense of Kyiv in 2022 and Kharkiv in 2024, as well as during the Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk in 2024. He emphasized that his successor, Drapaty, shares this view. The president has appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting defense minister. Drapaty, Khmara, and the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Pavlo Palissa, are to oversee a reorganization of the relationship between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

Nighttime drone attacks

Air raid alerts were again in effect overnight across eastern and central Ukraine due to attacking Russian drones. The capital, Kyiv, was also affected. At the same time, Russian regions such as Oryol, Kaluga, and Voronezh reported intermittent drone or missile threats.