U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that 100 percent tariffs will be imposed on imports of generic drugs into the United States starting in August 2028. According to him, the measure is intended to bring drug production back to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that 100 percent tariffs will be imposed on imports of generic drugs into the United States starting in August 2028.

"Starting August 1, 2026, a zero percent tariff will continue to apply to all generic drugs imported into the United States for a period of two years; after that, the tariff will be raised to 100 percent for a period of one year and then to 200 percent," the U.S. president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Until now, generic drugs had been exempt from the U.S. tariffs on medications—which can be as high as 100 percent—announced in April of this year. However, the U.S. president had given his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, one year to reassess the situation and, if necessary, recommend new measures regarding the importation of generic drugs.

Other medications are not affected

The measure aims to “bring generic drug production back to the United States,” and companies that decide not to build facilities within the deadline set for them will be penalized, the U.S. president added.

The goal of this policy is to “protect the people of the United States.” Meanwhile, the measures already in place regarding other drugs remain in effect unchanged.

The United States is the most important market for Swiss pharmaceutical companies. As part of the initial announcement of tariffs on imports of patent-protected drugs, a White House executive order issued in early April 2026 stated that a reduced tariff rate of 15 percent would apply to Swiss pharmaceutical exports.

At the time, the cantonal government described the imposition of additional U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical products as “an additional burden on the Swiss pharmaceutical export industry,” according to a statement issued Friday by the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.