Pigs as organ donors - "a great hope" - Gallery In 2022, a man in the USA received a pig's heart. (Archive image) Image: dpa Anyone who receives a human organ is likely to survive for 10, 15 or even 20 years. (Illustration) Image: dpa Philipp Felgendreff (center) often transplants human kidneys, as shown here, but hopes to also transplant pig kidneys into humans in the future. Image: dpa

People all over the world are waiting for a donor organ. Could kidneys and hearts soon come from genetically modified pigs? Clinical trials are starting in the USA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Organs from animals could eliminate the global shortage of donor organs.

Research into the transfer of animal organs to humans has been going on for decades.

For the first time, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved clinical trials for the transplantation of pig kidneys. Show more

A pig's heart beating in a human: In isolated cases, this has already succeeded for a short time. Kidneys from animals have also been transplanted. Last year, a 62-year-old man even lived with a pig kidney for almost two months before dying of a sudden heart disease, as recently reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There is growing hope that organs from animals will be able to eliminate the global shortage of donor organs. According to Eurotransplant, there are more than 8,000 people on waiting lists in Germany alone. Research into the transfer of animal organs to humans, known as xenotransplantation, has been going on for decades.

However, such procedures have only been approved in very isolated cases to date. In Germany not at all, in the USA only by way of exceptions. Now, however, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved clinical trials for the transplantation of pig kidneys for the first time. The biotech company "United Therapeutics" wants to include up to 50 people in the study this summer; the second company is "eGenesis".

Genetically modified pigs

To ensure that the organs are not immediately rejected by the recipients, the genetic material of the donor animals must be modified. The animals are specifically developed and bred for this purpose - not only in the USA, but also at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, for example.

The head of the TUM Xenotransplantation Section, Konrad Fischer, explains that the genetic material of the donor animals is genetically modified. This involves, among other things, certain sugar structures on the surface of pig cells to which humans naturally have antibodies. The Munich-based company is "at the forefront of these developments worldwide".

Research in Germany would also be so far ahead

Fischer believes that the USA beat Munich to the first human heart transplant. "We could carry out these individual treatment trials in Europe at any time - we have the animals available, we have the expertise and we would be ready." But in the USA there is more money at universities, a high level of industry cooperation and more infrastructure, for example in terms of keeping the pigs under very clean conditions.

Surgeons at the University Hospital in Baltimore prepare for a pig heart transplant. It is the second procedure of its kind worldwide. Bild: Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine/dpa

Pigs have proven to be particularly promising donors. "Pigs are used because they initially show a high degree of comparability to humans and are actually well suited in terms of their anatomical structures," says transplant surgeon Philipp Felgendreff from the Hannover Medical School. He associates the approach with "great hope".

Surviving for several months vs. several years

However, it is still too early to estimate when this procedure could become established and then be available to thousands of people. "Of course, that depends above all on the studies that are starting in the USA." So far, says Felgendreff, people with pig organs have survived for a few months, whereas the probability of survival for human organs has long been 10, 15 or even 20 years. "The gap is still very, very large."

One challenge: it must be ensured that the animal organs are free of microorganisms that could harm humans. Joachim Denner from the Free University of Berlin says it is not easy to assess how great the risk of infection via transplantation is. This is because viruses are introduced into the system via the skin's protective system. There are also viruses that do not cause any harm in healthy people, but do in sick people.

Denner recalls that a swine herpes virus was once proven to have been transmitted and contributed to the death of the patient. He and numerous other experts worked to reduce the risk of transmission. For example, a vaccine against porcine retroviruses was developed as a purely precautionary measure. These are integrated into the pig's genome and cannot be eliminated by breeding under germ-free conditions.

One pig for many transplants at the same time

The current focus is on kidneys and hearts, but humans can receive many more animal organs. Research is also being carried out into the transplantation of livers and lungs, joint cells and islet cells for diabetes patients, as well as heart valves and the transplantation of skin and bone fragments, for example after burns. "Almost all pig organs and tissues can be used to heal patients," explains Fischer.

But which people are eligible for such a risky procedure - and which ones want it? United Therapeutics would like to include patients in the study who are not eligible for a human transplant for medical reasons, as well as those who are more likely to die than receive a kidney within the next five years.

Animal organs conceivable for those waiting "really soon"

Transplant surgeon Felgendreff also believes that a xeno-organ should not be given to someone who has a good chance of receiving a human organ. It is also conceivable that someone might need a liver quickly in the event of acute liver failure, for example. The pig organ could then possibly serve as a "bridging therapy" for a certain period of time.

If the upcoming studies go well, xenotransplants could help patients on the waiting lists, says Felgendreff. And "really quickly - even if we still have to talk about years".

Pig kidney as a "glimmer of hope"

At the end of January, 66-year-old Tim Andrews received a pig kidney developed by eGenesis. Previously, he had been dependent on dialysis for two years, like millions of other people with diseased kidneys worldwide. According to the company, the blood washing made him feel constantly tired and he was no longer able to carry out his usual activities. He says: "As soon as I woke up after the operation, the dialysis cloud disappeared. I felt full of energy and revitalized again." For people like him, pig kidneys are a "glimmer of hope".