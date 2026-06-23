The heat wave continued to sweep across Switzerland on Tuesday, even making this the hottest June 23 in Geneva since records began: 36 degrees were recorded in Geneva-Cointrin. Once again, it was even hotter in northwestern Switzerland.

In Geneva, a dip in the lake is all the more urgent as new temperature records plague the city. (Archive photo featuring the Jet d'Eau)

In Basel-Binningen, for example, 36.4 degrees was recorded at 3:40 p.m.—compared to 36.2 degrees on Monday, as the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported on Tuesday.

In Payerne, in the canton of Vaud, the mercury also rose again to 36 degrees, compared to 36.1 degrees the previous day. Visp in Valais was also sweltering on Tuesday afternoon at 36.1 degrees. In general, it was hotter in Western Switzerland than further east or even in Ticino, where a temperature of 33.2 degrees was still recorded in Stabio on Tuesday afternoon.

But the heat is far from over, and it’s affecting more and more regions. The federal government is warning of this and has raised the danger level from 3 to 4. This means “high danger.” No relief from the heat is expected until next Monday.

The warnings from MeteoSwiss apply to low-lying areas below 800 meters in the north and below 600 meters in the south.

According to Meteoschweiz, temperatures will reach 34 to 37 degrees Celsius in many areas through next Monday—and through Sunday on the southern side of the Alps—with maximum temperatures expected to rise slightly starting Thursday. At night, temperatures will drop to 16 to 20 degrees, and from Thursday through Monday, to 18 to 23 degrees. This will make the heat even more intense, the federal government warns.