A landmark building on Paradeplatz: the "Grieder House" closes and the brand is renamed. Picture: Keystone (Archivbild)

Over after more than 100 years: The Geneva-based Brunschwig family, owners of the Bongénie and Grieder fashion houses, are discontinuing the Grieder brand. This means that the "Grieder House" in Zurich is also history.

SDA SDA

"This is a bet on the future," Pierre Brunschwig, great-grandson of company founder Alfred Brunschwig, told the news agency AWP on Wednesday on the sidelines of a media conference in Zurich. The family has invested a total of 25 million Swiss francs in the new site in Zurich, financed from equity.

Pierre Brunschwig had handed over the management of Bongénie Grieder to Loïc Brunschwig in 2022. He represents the 5th generation of the family, which has been running the luxury department store brand since 1891. In the 1970s, the Bongénie Group acquired the Grieder stores in Zurich and later used the name "Bongénie Grieder".

"Grieder House" closes

The new department store at Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse 3, near Bürkliplatz, replaces the striking "Grieder-Haus" at Bahnhofstrasse 30, which has dominated the appearance of Paradeplatz since 1913.

The Swatch Group, owner of the property, had previously not extended the lease, which was due to expire at the end of the year. "With the move, it was time to simplify and standardize our brand image," Loïc Brunschwig told the media.

The Grieder brand will be abandoned because it is too reminiscent of the current location. As a result, the Group will now appear under its previous name and with a new logo in the color blue.

The new Bongénie store in Zurich will have an area of 4,000 square meters over four floors and will also include an independent restaurant.

