The LNG-powered cruise ship "MSC Euribia" of the Swiss shipping company MSC Cruises. KEYSTONE/Markus Scholz

Vacation dreams end at the quay: instead of setting sail, a giant cruise ship remains in port for security reasons. The conflict in the Middle East is now affecting the vacation plans of thousands of travelers.

The Geneva-based cruise company MSC Cruises has canceled a cruise of one of its large ships from Doha in the peninsula emirate of Qatar due to the security situation in the Middle East. For the safety of passengers and crew, the "MSC Euribia" will remain in the port of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a spokesperson for the company told the news agency AWP on Saturday evening.

Affected guests have been informed, the spokesperson added. The ship was due to sail on Sunday.

MSC Cruises is monitoring developments and is currently reviewing all activities in the Middle East, the spokesperson said. The company is in close contact with local and national authorities and partners. The company is the world's third-largest cruise brand and part of the largest private shipping group MSC.

Following the attack on Iran by Israel and the USA, shipping companies with numerous ships and crews are affected. Some ships have been moved out of danger zones, diverted or are waiting outside the risk areas, according to the German Shipowners' Association. The airspace closures due to the war mean that the arrival and departure of cruise passengers in the region is also restricted.