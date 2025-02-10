The preservation of the colors on the ceiling and walls of the resting place is impressive. Philippe Collombert

Hidden under sand for thousands of years, now an archaeological sensation: the resting place of the royal healer Tetinebefu was recently discovered by a Geneva research team in Egypt.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A team of researchers from Geneva has discovered an extraordinary burial chamber of the physician Tetinebefu in Sakkara, Egypt.

The tomb impresses with its excellent state of preservation.

A deceptively real painted ceiling imitating granite indicates that Tetinebefu was highly respected. Show more

The ancient Egyptian necropolis of Sakkara has once again caused an archaeological sensation. In December 2024, a team of researchers from Geneva discovered a unique burial chamber - the resting place of a man who was not only a doctor, but also a dentist, pharmacist and magician. This is reported by SRF.

The name of the tomb's owner was quickly deciphered: Tetinebefu. According to Egyptologist Philippe Collombert, he was the head physician at the pharaoh's court - presumably under King Pepi II, who is said to have ruled between 2246 and 2152 BC.

But Tetinebefu was more than just a physician: he was also head of the dentists, a pharmacist and an invoker of the goddess Selket - the Egyptian deity responsible for healing and protection from poisonous bites. A remarkable combination of skills!

A tomb of incomparable beauty

Although similar tombs have been found before, the new discovery stands out due to its impressive state of preservation, vibrant colors and extraordinary engravings.

"I've never seen anything like it," enthuses Collombert. The detailed wall paintings, which show vessels with realistic stone textures, are particularly fascinating. Even necklaces were painted on - with tiny hieroglyphics just five millimetres high!

Another highlight: the ceiling of the tomb appears to be made of granite, but it is actually a perfectly painted illusion - an indication that Tetinebefu was a respected but not overly wealthy personality.