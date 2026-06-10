The route for Sunday's anti-G7 demonstration in Geneva has been decided. The State Council approved the route on Wednesday. In addition, the police forces deployed will carry an identification number.

As Security Director Carole-Anne Kast explained, a solution has been found for the demonstration to ensure that the police officers remain identifiable. In addition, around 30 observers from the Center for Non-Violent Action will be on duty.

Following a final meeting between the authorities and the No G7 alliance on Tuesday evening, the definitive route was also determined. The demonstration will not cross the Mont Blanc Bridge. The G7 opponents had criticized its closure as a provocation.

The demonstration will start at Parc Mon Repos. From there, the route will lead along the Rue des Alpes to the Place des Nations before returning to the starting point. The demonstration may begin at 3 p.m. and must end by 10.30 p.m. at the latest.