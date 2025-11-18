On June 15, 2023, a stream of debris almost reached the village, which had been evacuated at the time. Archivbild: Keystone

Part of the plateau above the landslide-prone village of Brienz in the canton of Graubünden has accelerated significantly. According to the municipality of Albula, geologists expect that up to 150,000 cubic meters of rock could fall in the next few days.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brienz is threatened by another rockfall.

The movement in the plateau above the village has accelerated significantly in recent days.

Geologists assume that parts of the eastern plateau could collapse in the next few days Show more

For several days now, the early warning service has been observing a significant acceleration in the "Plateau Ost" section high above Brienz, writes the municipality of Albula in its latest bulletin on the Brienz landslide from Tuesday evening. At eight to ten centimetres per day, the plateau is moving faster than ever before.

"The geologists assume that parts of the eastern plateau could collapse in the next few days," the bulletin continues. Between 100,000 and 150,000 cubic meters of rock are at risk of falling.

In the worst-case scenario - should the breaking mass set another pile of rubble in motion - up to one million cubic meters of material could flow towards the village in the form of a rapid stream of debris or a rock avalanche. "Parts of the village could be affected," the municipality adds. However, it is also possible that a collapse of the eastern plateau would have no further impact.

Currently no danger to the railroad line

The railroad line and the cantonal road below the village are currently not at risk. Access to the village for evacuees and the cultivation of meadows is currently not possible for safety reasons. It was originally planned that the village could be entered on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between 9 am and 5 pm.

The approximately 80 inhabitants of Brienz, which belongs to the municipality of Albula, have been evacuated again since November 2024. On June 15, 2023, a torrent of rubble almost buried the evacuated village. 1.7 million cubic meters of material came to a halt just before the edge of the village.