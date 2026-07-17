In the first half of 2026, Georg Fischer (GF) generated slightly higher revenue in its continuing “Flow Solutions” business and significantly increased order intake. Operating profit remained roughly stable.

Georg Fischer received significantly more orders in its continuing operations during the first half of the year. (File photo)

Revenue from continuing operations rose by 5.1 percent to 1.58 billion Swiss francs, the company announced on Friday. Adjusted for the negative currency effect, this resulted in organic growth of 5.7 percent. The pace of growth accelerated in the second quarter compared with the first.

Order intake rose organically by 15.1 percent to 1.73 billion. CEO Andreas Müller is quoted in the press release as saying that this performance was driven by the infrastructure and industrial sectors, as well as the building segment, which slightly outperformed the subdued construction market.

Currency effects are weighing on margins

Comparable operating profit (EBIT) increased by 1.3 percent to 158 million Swiss francs, while the margin declined by 0.4 percentage points to 10.0 percent. The decline was attributed to currency effects, uneven production capacity utilization across the quarters, and cost inflation. This was only partially offset by price increases and cost reductions.

Net income showed a loss of 77 million Swiss francs, compared with a profit of 160 million in the previous year. This reflects the loss from the sale of the GF Casting Solutions division.

Based on these figures, GF exceeded analysts' expectations in terms of revenue and was roughly in line with their expectations for operating income.

Revenue Forecast Raised

For the full year 2026, the technology group has raised its previous forecast for the continuing Flow Solutions business. Organic growth is now expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previously in the low-single-digit percentage range). Furthermore, an operating EBITDA margin of 14 to 16 percent is expected, unchanged from the previous year.

GF, in its former form as a conglomerate, is now a thing of the past. Following the completion of the sale of the Casting Solutions division in the first half of the year, the very final step—the sale of the investment casting business for the aerospace and industrial gas turbine sectors, formerly part of the Casting Solutions division, to the U.S. company CPP—took place in early July.

Going forward, GF will focus on water and other liquids through its two divisions, “Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions” and “Building Flow Solutions.”