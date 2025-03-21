The tourists who died in the accident had come to the Colombian coastal city of Cartagena on a cruise ship. Picture: IMAGO/VWPics

Strong winds and high waves cause an excursion boat to capsize off the Caribbean coast. But the coast guard is quick to respond: the cruise tourists escape with a scare.

After their small excursion boat capsized off the Colombian Caribbean coast, 38 tourists and two crew members were rescued by the coast guard.

The tourists are 36 Germans and two Austrians.

According to a spokeswoman for the Cartagena city council, everyone is fine. Show more

After their small excursion boat capsized off the Colombian Caribbean coast, 38 tourists and two crew members were rescued by the coast guard. The tourists were 36 Germans and two Austrians, said the head of the coast guard, Felipe Portilla, on the Caracol radio station. According to a spokeswoman for the Cartagena city council, everyone is fine. The tourists had come to Cartagena on the cruise ship "Aidabella".

The tourists were on their way back from the Barú peninsula to Cartagena on the excursion boat when it overturned. According to the coastguard, the reason for the accident was the strong wind and high waves. An excursion boat carrying around 40 tourists sank in the region at the beginning of the month.

Cartagena is considered the pearl of the Caribbean and is a popular vacation destination with its historic city walls and well-preserved old town.