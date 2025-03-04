The two speeders were fined heavily. Symbolbild: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

There were two losers in an illegal car race: French police stopped the race between a German and a Swiss driver and imposed hefty fines.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German and a Swiss driver race each other on a highway in Alsace.

The police stop both drivers.

They were each fined 750 euros and banned from driving anywhere in France. Show more

A German and a Swiss driver raced at a speed of 225 km/h on a highway in Alsace, which police stopped abruptly after a speed camera check. In their high-powered cars, the men sped past the officers on the A4 Paris-Strasbourg near the municipality of Burbach, who took up the chase in a high-powered patrol car, as the French newspaper "Le Républicain Lorrain" reported with reference to the police.

The men, aged around 40, who were in the car with their families, were each fined 750 euros and banned from driving anywhere in France. The wives of the two men had to continue their journey. A speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour applies on freeways in France.