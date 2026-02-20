Jannik Harms has briefly renamed "Americans" to "Greenlanders". Bild: Philipp Schulze/dpa

Renaming the round pastry from "Americans" to "Greenlanders" is a political statement with a wink for a German bakery. Customers think it's cool.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bakery from Lüneburg has taken advantage of the debate about Greenland fueled by US President Donald Trump in its very own way.

This year, "Greenlanders" instead of "Americans" are on display at the Harms bakery outlets.

The campaign contributes to solidarity with Denmark and Europe, says the Lüneburg baker. Show more

Every spring, the round pastries with the icing appear in the displays of the Harms bakery branches, but this year the name just didn't seem to fit. So the bakery in Lüneburg quickly renamed its "Americans" "Greenlanders".

"We see this as great advertising for the trade and wanted to make the most of the opportunity," says Jannik Harms, Managing Director of De Heidbäcker GmbH. In front of the store in the Hanseatic city, there is a display advertising the sugar cake - with the words "Make cake not war".

"I think that's really cool"

"My grandmother always said that a bakery is a place of life," says Harms, who is the fifth generation to run the business with his wife Lisa. "And politics plays a big role in life." He wants to understand the campaign with a wink. If you order an "American" at the counter, you will get one - only the receipt will say "Grönländer".

Positive response beyond Lüneburg Harms is surprised by the nationwide response: "Of course we're delighted and it's very positive." He has just received an email from a woman in Prague who heard about the idea online and expressed her appreciation.

The renaming has also been well received by customers. "It's original," says Henning Willner over a slice of cake. "These are issues that concern us." The campaign contributes to solidarity with Denmark and Europe, says the Lüneburg native. A primary school teacher has only just discovered the advertising sign on the counter: "I think that's really cool."

Renaming boosts sales

How the "American" got its original name is not entirely clear. One possibility: the added raising agent consists mainly of ammonium hydrogen carbonate - known as Ami for short. "It is also said that the round shape is modeled on a soldier's helmet," says Harms.

The cookies will be sold in stores for a few more weeks, then again in the fall. But as long as it is not certain that the USA and President Donald Trump will not abandon their plans to take over Greenland, Harms wants to stick with the new name. Especially as it has increased sales.