The automotive supplier Bosch has announced massive job cuts. But virtually everyone, suppliers and manufacturers, has to make savings. What's going on in Germany's automotive industry right now?

Gloomy clouds hang over the car industry in Germany. Both manufacturers and their suppliers are under enormous pressure. Many are reacting and cutting costs - including job cuts. The latest example: automotive supplier giant Bosch. The company from Gerlingen near Stuttgart announced on Thursday that it intends to cut a further 13,000 jobs. The German sites of the Mobility supply division are particularly affected.

An occasion for questions and answers on the situation of car manufacturers and their suppliers in Germany.

What is the situation at the car manufacturers?

Whether Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche or Audi: all of them have recently recorded - in some cases severe - slumps in profits. The manufacturers are struggling with a whole range of problems. Most of them are taking countermeasures with cost-cutting programs, among other things. These are intended to polish up results in the future, but are initially a burden, for example due to the cost of severance payments.

And what about the suppliers?

Not really better, rather the opposite. Suppliers such as Bosch and ZF also have to make substantial savings. To put it simply: if the manufacturers produce fewer cars, fewer parts are needed that the suppliers can supply. And manufacturers who are themselves under cost pressure are likely to be correspondingly tough in price negotiations.

The situation is tough for some suppliers, as IG Metall boss Christiane Benner recently announced. "Cost pressure and high investment costs for the transformation with a lack of earnings are bringing many to the brink of existential distress," said Benner.

"If anyone is in crisis, it's the suppliers," said automotive expert Schwope from the Fachhochschule des Mittelstands Berlin recently. The situation is much bleaker for suppliers than for manufacturers. In the last few years, the suppliers have had alarmingly low profit margins

What are the reasons for the difficulties?

There are several. Sales difficulties for manufacturers in the all-important Chinese market, for example, because customers' money is no longer as loose as it used to be. Or because domestic manufacturers are putting pressure on them with significantly lower prices. Or because a lot of money has been invested in e-mobility, but the ramp-up is much slower than originally assumed.

"German manufacturers have missed out on the trend towards electromobility," says Schwope. In the Chinese market in particular, they hardly cater to the tastes of young people or modern car buyers. The Germans are also currently not competitive when it comes to autonomous driving.

What does this mean for Germany?

The automotive industry is one of the most important sectors for the country's economic performance. When Mercedes coughs, for example, Stuttgart has the flu, according to the car manufacturer from Baden-Württemberg. And as long as the car industry has a cough, it will remain a flat locomotive for the German economy.