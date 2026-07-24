German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is using Saturday's resignation of Jens Spahn, the parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU and CSU), as an opportunity to carry out a major reshuffle of his government and the CDU party leadership.

dpatopbilder – Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd from right, CDU), former Health Minister Nina Warken (CDU),former CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann (right), and former Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, Philipp Amthor (left, CDU). Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

The personnel package he unveiled this morning at the Chancellery in Berlin is, at first glance, smaller than expected. Merz did, however, announce further personnel changes.

* Merz had already announced that Thorsten Frei (CDU), head of the Chancellor's Office, would replace Spahn as chair of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

* Health Minister Nina Warken (CDU) will take over the position at the Chancellor's Office.

* They want CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann to become health minister.

* Philipp Amthor (CDU), who has served as Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, is set to replace Michael Meister, Minister of State for Federal-State Cooperation at the Chancellery.

Merz had already hinted at a major reshuffle

Merz had already hinted on Sunday that there might be a major reshuffle. “It could be an opportunity to reconsider the composition of the federal government,” he said on ZDF.

Following the personnel changes he has now announced, it remains to be seen who will take over the position of CDU secretary-general in Linnemann’s place. Further changes within the government are also under discussion.

Warken is considered to be assertive

With Warken, Merz is bringing a minister into the Chancellery who has just taken an important step toward reform with the austerity package for statutory health insurance. She is regarded as having a clear vision and being assertive. In the Chancellery, she will be responsible for coordinating the coalition’s work and cooperation with Germany’s 16 federal states.

Linnemann Joins the Cabinet After a Delay

Linnemann had the opportunity to join the cabinet right after the February 2025 federal election, but he let it slip by. Even before the election, he was being considered as head of a “super-ministry” for the economy, labor, and social affairs. However, the merger of these key ministries did not take place. Linnemann could still have joined the cabinet, but he opted instead for a position at party headquarters. Now, as health minister, he is set to step into the reform process in the middle of it and immediately tackle a nursing care reform.

Amthor is considered a rising star in the CDU

Amthor, who is only 33 years old, is considered by many to be one of the most talented young CDU politicians. At the Ministry of Digital Affairs, he most recently focused primarily on reducing bureaucracy. By replacing Meister, Merz is responding to the widespread dissatisfaction among state governments, which are seeking better cooperation with the federal government.

Spahn Triggered a Shuffle in the Staff

Spahn triggered the personnel shake-up last Saturday when he resigned as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the German parliament. He had previously gone public with the fact that he and his husband, Daniel Funke, had had a child through a surrogate mother in the U.S. In doing so, the couple circumvented a ban in effect in Germany—and Spahn’s party is firmly opposed to legalizing such practices. His resignation was a response to sharp criticism of his actions, including from within the CDU/CSU.