In midsummer temperatures, dozens of men chased after a rolling wheel of cheese in the English county of Gloucestershire. German Tom Kopke triumphed for the third time in a row.

Curious cheese race in England: German Tom Kopke (right) came out on top against British record winner Chris Anderson (left).

There is always a next year, announced the 24-year-old from Munich, who beat record winner Chris Anderson. The cheese he had won would "taste the best" of anything he had ever won.

Further races followed, including women only, children only and women and men down the mountain. Anderson also had something to celebrate: his eleven-year-old son William won the children's race.

The competition has a long tradition. One assumption is that the race could go back to a pagan spring festival. The cheese race is held annually in Brockworth, England, which is located south of the city of Birmingham and west of Oxford.

The official event was discontinued a few years ago for safety reasons after thousands of visitors had attended. Since then, the race has been held unofficially. According to the BBC, people are repeatedly injured during the competition. This year, the race took place in temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius.