Crashed into a wall German couple die on Lake Garda after scooter accident

dpa

30.5.2025 - 20:31

Lake Garda is a popular vacation destination for Germans. This is where the scooter accident occurred. (symbolic picture)
Lake Garda is a popular vacation destination for Germans. This is where the scooter accident occurred. (symbolic picture)
Bild: dpa

Fatal scooter accident on Lake Garda: the two Germans were reportedly sitting together on the vehicle - and crashed into a wall. The circumstances are still unclear.

DPA

30.05.2025, 20:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A German couple had a fatal accident on Lake Garda.
  • The driver lost control and crashed into a wall.
  • Rescue workers were only able to determine that the couple had died.
Show more

According to a media report, a German couple died in a scooter accident on Lake Garda. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the two were traveling together on a vehicle on a road from Torri del Benaco - a village on the eastern shore of the popular tourist destination in northern Italy - uphill towards Albisano. According to the report, the rider lost control of the scooter for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into a wall.

Rescue workers were only able to determine that the two had died. No further details were initially known.