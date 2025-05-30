Lake Garda is a popular vacation destination for Germans. This is where the scooter accident occurred. (symbolic picture) Bild: dpa

Fatal scooter accident on Lake Garda: the two Germans were reportedly sitting together on the vehicle - and crashed into a wall. The circumstances are still unclear.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German couple had a fatal accident on Lake Garda.

The driver lost control and crashed into a wall.

Rescue workers were only able to determine that the couple had died. Show more

According to a media report, a German couple died in a scooter accident on Lake Garda. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the two were traveling together on a vehicle on a road from Torri del Benaco - a village on the eastern shore of the popular tourist destination in northern Italy - uphill towards Albisano. According to the report, the rider lost control of the scooter for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into a wall.

Rescue workers were only able to determine that the two had died. No further details were initially known.