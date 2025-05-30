According to a media report, a German couple died in a scooter accident on Lake Garda. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the two were traveling together on a vehicle on a road from Torri del Benaco - a village on the eastern shore of the popular tourist destination in northern Italy - uphill towards Albisano. According to the report, the rider lost control of the scooter for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into a wall.
Rescue workers were only able to determine that the two had died. No further details were initially known.