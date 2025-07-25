Children locked up: Germans face 25 years in Spain - Gallery An attentive neighbor alerted the police, who then observed the house and were able to free the three children at the end of April. (archive photo) Image: dpa The public prosecutor's office in Spain has requested prison sentences of 25 years and four months each for German parents who had locked their three children in their house in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo for almost four years. (archive photo) Image: dpa Children locked up: Germans face 25 years in Spain - Gallery An attentive neighbor alerted the police, who then observed the house and were able to free the three children at the end of April. (archive photo) Image: dpa The public prosecutor's office in Spain has requested prison sentences of 25 years and four months each for German parents who had locked their three children in their house in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo for almost four years. (archive photo) Image: dpa

Three children from Germany were not allowed to leave their German parents' completely trashed house in Spain for years. The public prosecutor's office is now demanding 25 years and four months in prison.

A German couple who allegedly locked their children up at home in Spain for almost four years are to be sentenced to 25 years and four months in prison each, according to the public prosecutor's office. The man and his wife, who holds both German and US citizenship, were guilty of repeated psychological violence and deprivation of liberty, the public prosecutor's office of the Spanish autonomous region of Asturias announced on the X platform.

In addition, a ban on contact and a compensation payment of 15,000 euros from the parents to their children was requested for each of the children, as reported by the newspaper "La Voz de Asturias".

Children were not even allowed in the garden

The parents were arrested at the end of April and the children were freed from the completely rubbish-strewn house in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo. The children, then eight-year-old twins and a ten-year-old boy, were forced to sleep in cribs, some of which were too small. They were forced by their parents to wear diapers and face masks and were completely isolated from the outside world. They were not even allowed into the garden of the house, as regional media reported at the time.

"The children did not attend school, received no medical care and suffered from severe physical and mental developmental disorders upon their arrival," the prosecution wrote. An attentive neighbor had alerted the authorities.

Parents in custody

The parents, a 53-year-old German at the time of the arrest in April and his then 48-year-old German-American wife, are in custody. Their custody was revoked and the children were placed in the care of the state.

"Unfounded fear of infection"

According to the public prosecutor's office, it assumes that the parents locked up their children "out of an unfounded fear of infection". Media reports have mentioned fear of corona.

It was not initially clear when the hearing in the upcoming criminal trial could begin.