Despite all the challenges posed by the war in Iran, German exports rose to a new record high in June. Trade with Europe is once again proving to be a mainstay.

Despite all the challenges posed by the war in Iran, German exports rose to a new record high in June. Trade with Europe is once again proving to be a mainstay. (File photo)

After adjusting for calendar and seasonal effects, goods worth 139.3 billion euros were exported in June, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday, citing preliminary figures. That was 0.9 percent more than in May and 6.6 percent more than a year earlier.

This is the highest monthly figure ever recorded, surpassing the previous record of 139.1 billion euros set in September 2022. Exports have thus grown for the fifth consecutive month and are proving to be a pillar of support for the faltering German economy.

Imports grew even more rapidly than exports, rising by 4.4 percent since May to 123.9 billion euros. Compared to the same month last year, this represented an increase of 8.4 percent. A higher figure had already been recorded in November 2022. The trade surplus fell to 15.4 billion euros from 19.3 billion euros in May.

U.S. business is slowing

Business with other European countries remained stable in June, with exports to those markets up 1.3 percent from May. Exports to non-EU countries posted minimal growth of 0.3 percent, although business with the U.S. declined significantly by 14.2 percent. However, with a volume of 12.1 billion euros, the U.S. remained the most important single export market. Business with the United Kingdom saw strong growth.

Exports to China fell by 0.3 percent to 6.2 billion euros. In contrast, imports rose again, increasing by 9.1 percent to 16.5 billion euros.