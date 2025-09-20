Extreme sportsman and climate activist Michael Walther on his stand-up paddleboard on the Outer Alster in Hamburg during the presentation of the project at the beginning of August. DPA/Marcus Brandt/Keystone

German extreme sportsman Michael Walther has set off on his Atlantic crossing on a stand-up paddleboard. It's not the ocean that scares him - it's the loneliness.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extreme sportsman Michael Walther has set off from Portugal on his Atlantic crossing.

He wants to cover the 6000 kilometers alone and without help on his stand-up paddleboard.

Among other things, he has three months' worth of astronaut food, solar cells and a satellite phone on board. Show more

Climate activist and extreme sportsman Michael Walther wants to cross the Atlantic on his stand-up paddleboard.

The 46-year-old German set off from the Portuguese coast on Friday evening on a solo trip that will take him to French Guiana. He plans to set foot on land there again in around three months.

"I'm not tired of life"

"I'm not tired of life or crazy and would like to return home safe and sound," Walther told German TV station NDR before his departure. If the solo tour succeeds, Walther would be the first European to complete a crossing without a motor.

He is certainly well prepared. He previously paddled off Greenland. Later, he paddled along the North Sea coast of Schleswig-Holstein and finally from Basel to his new home in Kiel.

He undertook all of these trips on an ordinary stand-up paddleboard (SUP). However, this is no longer sufficient for the Atlantic crossing. Walther has therefore converted a former offshore rowing boat for paddling.

It is now narrower and lighter and has a small sleeping cabin. In addition to the extreme athlete, it can also carry three months' worth of astronaut food. There are also spare paddles, a water treatment system, a satellite phone and other technical equipment. The power supply is ensured by solar cells and two built-in batteries.

"The biggest challenge is certainly the mental one"

All of this should now ensure his survival. But Walther's greatest fears are not hunger or approaching storms. "The biggest challenge is definitely the mental one," says the extreme athlete: "Three months with nothing but the Atlantic in front of you is the toughest exercise."

Walther wants to paddle for around 14 to 16 hours a day, burning around 5000 calories in the process.

By crossing the Atlantic, Walther is not aiming to break records, as he says, but to set an example in the fight against global warming. "It's a bit symbolic of the fact that we also have to take many small steps in order to achieve a sustainable future at some point. And I'm taking lots of small paddle strokes to reach that distant goal at some point."