A German man fell off a chairlift in Montenegro in front of his wife. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Samuel Golay

A German tourist has died in a chairlift accident in northern Montenegro. His wife suffered injuries in the incident on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German vacationer died in a chairlift accident in northern Montenegro.

His wife was injured and rescued by rescue workers.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, the public prosecutor's office is investigating. Show more

A German vacationer has died after falling from a chairlift in the north of Montenegro. The victim's wife was injured in the incident, which took place on Saturday. This was confirmed by the mayor of the municipality of Zabljak, Rados Zugic, on Montenegrin television.

The couple had been using the chairlift at the Savin Kuk ski center near Zabljak in the Montenegrin Durmitor Mountains when the accident occurred. According to media reports, two double chairs on the lift had slid into each other for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

As a result, the 34-year-old German fell 70 meters into the depths, reported the website of the daily newspaper "Pobjeda", citing its own sources. His 30-year-old wife remained trapped in the installation and was rescued by rescue workers with injuries.

Holidaymakers were stuck in the cold for hours

The investigating public prosecutor ordered the chairlift to be stopped immediately after the accident. At least three other holidaymakers were stuck in their chairs for several hours. Rescue workers finally brought them to safety.

There was no word on the possible causes of the accident on Sunday. The public prosecutor's office would investigate comprehensively, it was said. Mayor Zugic said: "We insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine who is responsible." The municipality of Zabljak lives from tourism and the safety of guests is essential for this.