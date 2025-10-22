The Louvre burglars used the freight elevator to break into the second floor of the famous museum. The German manufacturer of the lifting crane uses the use of its product for a humorous advertisement.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Louvre burglars used a freight elevator to gain access to the building.

The elevator was made by the German family-owned company Böcker from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Now an advertisement by the company is causing a stir. Show more

Without a good freight elevator, the Louvre burglars would not have been able to pull off their coup - and as it now turns out, the elevator originally came from the Böcker company in Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia. The company has now used this fact for a humorous advertisement: "When things have to be done quickly" is written next to a picture of the furniture elevator parked in front of the Louvre, which Böcker published online.

The ad goes on to say that the elevator transports "treasures weighing up to 400 kilos at 42 meters per minute - as quiet as a whisper". When he noticed that the thieves had used a Böcker freight elevator, he and his wife thought about "how this could perhaps be used with a pinch of humor," Managing Director Alexander Böcker told the AFP news agency. "Criminal professionals also use the best equipment," he had previously told WDR.

Clever marketing gag

Böcker told AFP that his company had sold the elevator a few years ago to a French company that rents out such devices. The perpetrators had pretended to want to rent the elevator. They then stole the device during the briefing. The French company reported the theft last week.

"We really have nothing to do with the perpetrators and the robbery," Böcker emphasized. He only decided to report the theft when it was clear that no one had been injured during the break-in. In this way, his company was now "virtually involved in a world event", he said. So far, he has mainly received positive reactions to his advertising slogan.

The burglars had used the freight elevator to break into the second floor of the famous museum and had opened two display cases with a power cutter. The break-in on Sunday morning, half an hour after the museum opened, took less than ten minutes. The perpetrators escaped on scooters. They stole eight pieces of jewelry from the French monarchy decorated with diamonds and precious stones.