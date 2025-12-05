For the Jeromin family in Lower Saxony, Christmas is not a celebration, but a year-round project: 621 decorated trees are in their house this year - giving them the world record once again for the "most decorated Christmas trees in one place".

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Jeromin family from Lower Saxony has once again broken the record for the "most decorated Christmas trees in one place" with 621 decorated Christmas trees.

This is the seventh time that the Record Institute for Germany has confirmed their extraordinary passion.

The trees can be found in almost every room of the house and are adorned with a wide variety of themes and decorations. Show more

The Jeromin family's home in Lower Saxony has a Christmas ambience that even large department stores would struggle to match: There are festively decorated trees everywhere - in the bathroom, in the kitchen, in the bedroom, in hallways and corners where there really shouldn't be any space at all.

Thomas and Susanne Jeromin have decorated a total of 621 Christmas trees this year. This means that they have once again secured the title for the "most decorated Christmas trees in one place". The Record Institute for Germany confirmed the entry - for the seventh time.

What sounds like logistical madness to others has long been a tradition and passion for the family. Each fir tree - large, small, artificial, colorful, themed - is individually decorated.

The video in the article shows just how much the house sparkles and how varied the decorations are.

More videos from this section