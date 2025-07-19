A gondola on the Rialto Bridge in Venice. The accident happened near the famous bridge in 2013. dpa (Symbolbild)

A tourist from Germany died on a gondola ride in Venice in 2013. Now an appeals court decides that the family should receive four million euros.

Twelve years ago, a German tourist died on a gondola ride in Venice.

Now his family has been awarded around 3.7 million francs in compensation by an appeals court.

At first instance, a court had rejected the compensation claim in 2018. Show more

More than ten years after the death of a German tourist on a gondola ride in Venice, his family has been awarded four million euros (around 3.7 million francs) in compensation, according to Italian media reports. This was decided by an appeals court in the Italian lagoon city, as reported by the news agency Ansa and the local newspaper "Il Gazzettino", among others. At first instance, the family was left empty-handed. According to the reports, this verdict has now been overturned.

The 50-year-old man from Baden-Württemberg had been on vacation in August 2013 with his wife and three children, aged between four and ten at the time. The family also took a gondola ride on the Grand Canal. In the process, the gondola collided with one of the vaporetto boats, which are used as public transportation on the canals in Venice, near the famous Rialto Bridge.

The man, a law professor and judge, fell into the water and was so badly crushed between the pier and the boat that he died of his injuries. A daughter was also injured. The gondolier said at the time that he lost control of the boat because he was trying to avoid other boats and gondolas on the bridge.

Transport company to pay more than half

According to reports, the Court of Appeal has now ordered the municipal transport company, which is responsible for operating the boats on the canals, to pay 2.2 million euros in compensation. The other 1.8 million is to be paid by two boat drivers. At first instance, a court had rejected the compensation claim in 2018.

The civil proceedings for compensation had already been preceded by criminal proceedings. In June 2015, three vaporetto drivers and the driver of a water cab were given suspended sentences for grossly negligent behavior because they had obstructed each other and thus caused the accident. In a later trial, a gondolier was also convicted.

