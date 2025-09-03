The accident happened on the beach at Grado in northern Italy. Symbolbild: dpa

A four-year-old girl from Germany drowned on the beach of a popular campsite on the Italian Adriatic. Rescue workers try to save the child's life - to no avail.

A four-year-old German girl drowned while swimming on the Italian Adriatic coast. Bathers discovered the child in the sea off the beach of a popular campsite in Grado in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region not far from the border with Slovenia on Tuesday evening, according to Italian media reports. The local coastguard confirmed to dpa that the girl came from Gilching in Bavaria.

After the girl was discovered in the water, bathers initially brought her to the beach, as the newspaper "Il Goriziano" reported. Rescue workers then rushed to the scene. According to "Il Goriziano", resuscitation attempts on the beach were unsuccessful and the child had to be flown by helicopter to a local hospital. However, the doctors were unable to save the child's life.

The exact circumstances of the incident were initially unclear. The local authorities began their investigation on Tuesday evening.