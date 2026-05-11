German government warns of dangerous pseudo child seat from online stores - Gallery The product is offered in various colors. Image: Keystone According to the authorities, the manufacturer itself states that it is not a child car seat. Image: Keystone German government warns of dangerous pseudo child seat from online stores - Gallery The product is offered in various colors. Image: Keystone According to the authorities, the manufacturer itself states that it is not a child car seat. Image: Keystone

The Federal Roads Office is warning against a supposed child car seat from online stores. If the product is used when driving, there is a risk of injury and even death in the event of an accident.

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The product is being offered by wohnherz.ch under the name "Protective car seat padding for children" and by edelkraftshop.ch as "TravelSafeTM portable high chair for baby - safety and comfort on the go" in various colors, according to the federal government's product recall website "Recallswiss" on Monday.

The Federal Office stated that this is not a child restraint device that complies with the regulations. The prescribed protective effect is not given.

According to the information provided, the product packaging contains various instructions from the manufacturer in Chinese. According to the AI translation of the instructions, the manufacturer clearly stated that it was not a child seat for the car.

Several photos distributed together with the warning text show a type of seat cushion with straps and headrest that has little in common with a child car seat.