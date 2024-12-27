Piechotta apologizes in writing in the evening. Archivbild: dpa

The Green Party politician Paula Piechotta causes irritation with a harsh insult to the Chancellor and is criticized by some Social Democrats. An apology follows in the evening.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Green Party housekeeper Paula Piechotta has drawn criticism for a harsh insult from Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Everyone in the SPD knows that Olaf Scholz is an asshole," she said in a podcast.

Piechotta apologized in the evening on X. Show more

Green Party housekeeper Paula Piechotta has drawn criticism for a harsh insult of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and finally apologized. In a podcast, the Leipzig member of the Bundestag complained that Scholz was isolated in terms of European policy and then said in this context: "I would say that the SPD has known Olaf Scholz for a very long time. Everyone in the SPD knows that Olaf Scholz is an asshole."

The statement was heard in an episode of the "Ostgrün" podcast published on December 23, which Piechotta records with her party colleague and Leipzig local politician Martin Meissner. Several media outlets had previously reported.

Piechotta said: "Macron invites Selenskyj and Trump to Notre Dame - and Scholz isn't even there. That is quite dramatic." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and US President-elect Donald Trump attended the ceremony to reopen the cathedral in Paris at the beginning of December. This was preceded by a three-way meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Piechotta called the SPD chancellor a below-average head of government who had done a disproportionate amount to destroy Europe.

Video removed, but excerpt still on X

The video of the podcast was made private on the YouTube platform in the evening, but the corresponding excerpt with the controversial statement can still be found on the X platform.

Several SPD politicians criticized the Greens on X for their choice of words. Parliamentary group vice-chair Detlef Müller wrote, for example, "You simply don't call the Federal Chancellor an "asshole". Basics of education and decency."

Apology in the evening after criticism

Piechotta apologized in the evening on X. "Dear colleagues from the SPD, dear Olaf Scholz, my words have obviously offended you, for which I apologize. I would like to emphasize once again, as I did above, that it is not my personal opinion that Olaf Scholz should be called that," she wrote.

A few hours earlier, she had already announced that she wanted to remove the relevant passage from the podcast, but insisted that she had not insulted Scholz. She had only reproduced internal SPD statements.

All parties represented in the Bundestag except the AfD and BSW had agreed on a so-called fairness agreement for the election campaign shortly before Christmas. "We will debate with respect for each other and refrain from personal disparagement or attacks on the personal or professional environment of politicians," it says.