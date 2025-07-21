Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, admires a Roman mosaic depicting a pair of lovers that was returned from Germany. Keystone

A millennia-old mosaic panel returns to Italy decades after the end of the Second World War. The return is a reminder of a dark chapter in German history.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German Wehrmacht officer stole a valuable mosaic from Italy during the Second World War.

More than 80 years later, the heirs of the last owner have returned it.

The mosaic is believed to be more than 2000 years old and comes from the city of Pompeii, which was buried by the volcano Vesuvius in 79 AD. Show more

More than 80 years after the end of the Second World War, a two-thousand-year-old mosaic is back in Italy. It was once stolen by a member of the Wehrmacht.

In future, the panel will be on display on the site of the lost city of Pompeii near Naples, which was buried in an eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in 79 AD. The German director of the museum site, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said: "Every stolen find that is returned is like a wound that heals."

Origin uncertain

The intricately crafted panel shows a man and a woman in Roman garb in a bedroom in an intimate pose. According to the museum, the mosaic most likely originates from the region around the volcano and could once have adorned the floor of a bedroom. It is thought to have been created in the first century before or after the beginning of the modern era.

According to the Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, the mosaic probably came into the "unlawful possession" of a member of the Wehrmacht during the German occupation. He gave it to a German as a gift.

The latter's heirs in turn turned to the Italian state to return the mosaic - according to their information, the Wehrmacht member was an officer, as the Carabinieri spokesperson said.

Documents about the theft, donation, names or similar have not yet been found. The mosaic was brought to Italy via the Italian Consulate General in Stuttgart in September 2023.

Germans stole numerous cultural assets from Italy

After the armistice between Italy and the Allies in September 1943, the German Wehrmacht occupied large parts of the country. The occupation lasted around 20 months and was characterized by violence. At the same time, numerous art and cultural assets disappeared from public collections and archaeological sites during this phase.

According to Zuchtriegel, further analyses will help to determine the origin and authenticity of the mosaic panel as precisely as possible. Until then, it will remain on display in the Pompeii Museum. The city was rediscovered under the volcanic ash in the 18th century. The park is one of the most important sights in Italy.