The Aosta Valley. Bild: imago

Fatal accident in the Italian Alps: A German hiker is on her way in the Aosta Valley near the Colle della Lace at an altitude of around 2000 meters when she falls around 100 meters down a rocky slope.

A German hiker has died in an accident in the Italian Alps. This was announced by the Alpine mountain rescue unit on request. The woman was hiking in the Aosta Valley near the Colle della Lace at an altitude of around 2000 meters when she fell around 100 meters down a rocky slope, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.

According to the report, the rescue work was hampered by fog. The body was brought to the regional capital of Aosta. The authorities did not initially provide any information about the woman's age or her exact origin.

Another body recovered on Wednesday

The Aosta Valley is located in the far north-west of Italy and borders France and Switzerland. The region is known for its spectacular Alpine landscapes with views of Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn. The Colle della Lace is a mountain pass that is very popular with hikers.

An accident in the region had already caused a stir in recent days. The body of a 15-year-old from France was recovered on Wednesday. He had been missing since Monday. The teenager had become separated from his family during a mountain hike, strayed from the marked path and fell in steep terrain.