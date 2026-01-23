A German hiker fell in the upper Maggia Valley in Ticino on Monday and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The 67-year-old hiker fell about 30 meters on a hiking trail between Fusio and Mogno, the Ticino Cantonal Police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Monday shortly after 4 p.m. Officers from the cantonal police and rescue personnel from Rega were on the scene. After receiving first aid, the man was flown to the hospital by helicopter.